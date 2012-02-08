* Majnoon facing large de-mining challenge
* Shell hopes for 175,000 bpd by year-end
By Peg Mackey
MAJNOON, Iraq, Feb 8 Armoured bulldozers
rumble over a small patch of Iraq's Majnoon oilfield, scraping
up thousands of landmines, rockets and bombs that are hampering
development of the site's massive reserves.
Flush against the border with Iran, Majnoon was effectively
a battlefield during the 1980s when the two countries were at
war. Now it is costing Royal Dutch Shell, the field's
operator, millions of dollars and time to undo the damage.
Shell had a good sense of this world class field's potential
in late 2009 when it was awarded a service contract to ramp it
up to 1.8 million barrels per day by 2017. It did not, however,
expect the massive ordnance clear-out that lay ahead.
"Majnoon was far more contaminated with mines and explosives
than we envisaged," Ole Myklestad, Shell's manager at Majnoon,
told Reuters. "It clearly took a lot more effort."
The 12.6 billion barrels Majnoon is one of the major fields
alongside Rumaila, West Qurna Phase One and Zubair that the
OPEC-member is developing with foreign companies in the south as
it recovers from years of war and sanctions.
The series of foreign company contracts officially target
production capacity of 12 million bpd by 2017, though half that
amount looks more achievable given infrastructure constraints
and logistical bottlenecks. Current Iraqi production is around
2.9 million bpd.
At Majnoon, local Iraqi companies are sweeping away the
weapons - including a 500 kg bomb - so pipelines can be laid and
wells can be drilled.
Around $30 million has been spent to scour more than eight
million square metres and another $20 million will be spent this
year. Under their service contracts with Baghdad, Iraq must
repay firms for the considerable cost.
Shell hopes by the end of 2012, enough production facilities
will be in place to boost flows to a 175,000 bpd threshold that
triggers cost recovery and service fee payment. Save two
de-gassing facilities, the southern field is virtually bare and
output is only about 54,000 bpd.
"To reach an end of the year target... will require huge
cooperation across all the ministries, with the South Oil
Company (SOC)," said Myklestad. "We can make it with the right
cooperation in place."
Since taking over operations with Malaysian partner Petronas
in March 2010, Shell has spent $1 billion on the field
and is due to invest another $1 billion this year.
'CRAZY" OILFIELD
But it's not just the minefields that are a challenge at
Majnoon, or "Crazy", in Arabic. Job creation is also a flash
point for many of the 80,000 people who live on the field in the
communities of al Nashwa, al Dyer and al Thager.
Expectations are high that Shell, which is likely to spend
around $50 billion on the field over the 20-year contract, will
provide employment.
"We cannot deny there are some problems and issues regarding
jobs," said Zaher Yassin Ebadi, head of the Majnoon Local
Development Committee, which was formed last July.
Shell focused on community relations at an early stage,
providing 1,200 unskilled jobs in areas such as catering,
security and construction.
Wages are based on the average minimum salary of a worker at
Iraq's South Oil Co (SOC), roughly $600 a month. Now the
challenge will be to train people for skilled jobs.
Baghdad is leading a drive to hire local staff, which may
help to explain why international oil companies often struggle
to secure visas for foreign contractors.
Despite the billions of dollars flowing into the Shi'ite oil
hub of Basra, there is little evidence of a boom town in the
making.
The narrow, dusty road snaking from Basra up to Majnoon is
riddled with potholes and brick, garage-sized dwellings dot the
route. Women, head-to-toe in black hijab, tend small children
who play by the roadside.
To remove some of the heavy transport load and speed
delivery, Shell built a jetty on the Shatt al-Arab river, a
waterway formed by the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates
rivers that empties into the Gulf below Basra.
The first barge arrived from Dubai on Sunday, and the
equipment went directly to Majnoon's central processing facility
to be used for increasing production.
The facility includes an early production system that will
handle about 100,000 bpd of extra oil that will arrive from new
producing wells, once the drilling campaign concludes. It
targets 15-20 wells in 2012.
Much of the early production system is being built in the
United Arab Emirates and will be transported up the Shat al-Arab
by barge. To aid the drilling drive, there are two rigs in place
on the field: one is stuck in Kuwait.
Majnoon is just a part of Shell's Iraq portfolio. Europe's
largest oil company has a significant foothold in Iraq, with a
stake in a $17 billion gas joint venture and a minority share in
the West Qurna-1 oilfield, led by Exxon Mobil.