BASRA, Iraq Feb 7 Iraq's main oil export
terminal, off the southern city of Basra, will stop loading
operations for 24 hours, starting midnight Tuesday, because of
work to install a new pipeline feeding the facility, two sources
at state-run South Oil Company said.
The terminal's loading capacity is estimated at around 1.8
million barrels per day (bpd).
Loading offshore at three single-point moorings (SPMs)
connected with the Basra terminal will not be affected, they
said.
OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq
exported a record 3.51 million barrels per day in December from
the southern ports.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed.; Writing by
Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Greg Mahlich)