LONDON Nov 17 Iraq is planning to
increase production by around 10 percent or about 130,000
barrels per day (bpd) at the giant Rumaila oilfield in 2012, its
general manager told a London conference on Thursday.
Production is currently around 1.3 million bpd, he said,
which is about the size of Britain's entire output, and the
increase would boost output to about 1.43 million bpd.
"We are planning to increase (production) by another 10
percent but it is dependent on the exporting facilities," said
Salah Mohammad, general manager of the Rumaila Operating
Organisation.
"The plan for 2012 is that we begin to increase maintenance
operations at one of the main stations which is only operating
at around 25 percent. We want to rehabilitate it so it reaches
full or at least a high level of production," he said.
Oil firms BP and China National Petroleum Corp both
have stakes in the field.
The head of state-run South Oil Co., told Reuters in
September that exports from one of three export terminals at
Basra would begin in January.
Mohammad said that the project was on track and said he
expected first exports some time in the first quarter.
"The projected date is the first quarter of 2011 and
everything is going as planned. We are hoping by January,"
Mohammad also said that progress was being made on clearing
landmines following the death of six workers in the Rumaila
South oilfield in October.
"We have already removed about 25 percent of the mines. We
have maps and have plans to remove more," he said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)