* Kurdish region says Exxon has signed deal to explore area
* Baghdad says contracts must be approved by Iraq govt
(Adds quotes, background)
By Simon Falush and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 22 Iraq is considering
imposing sanctions on Exxon Mobil after its decision to
sign a deal with the country's Kurdish region, Deputy Prime
Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said on Tuesday.
Oil and gas contracts must be approved by the Iraqi
government, he said at an Iraq investment conference in London.
"The Iraqi government is considering sanctions, and will
inform the company before they make a public announcement," he
said, adding the United States government had been unaware that
Exxon had been in negotiations with the Kurdish authorities.
"The position of the U.S. government has been that they were
unaware of it and if they had been asked, they would have
obliged (Exxon) to get approval of the Iraqi government."
The Kurdish Regional Government and the authorities in
Baghdad have been at loggerheads since the Kurds announced
recently that Exxon had signed a deal to explore in the region.
Baghdad, which considers such contracts illegal, threatened
to cancel Exxon's licences in the south of the country in
response.
Iraq's Oil Minister Adbul-Kareem Luaibi said on Monday both
he and Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki had written to Exxon and
were awaiting a reply.
Asked about the OPEC meeting in December, Shahristani said
Iraq did not see the need for a production cut but there was
concern over the outlook for demand in the light of euro zone
debt problems.
"We are a bit concerned about the euro zone developments,
we hope this can be taken care of," he said.
"So far there is no impact on demand for oil. If there is
going to be stagnation or decreasing demand, OPEC will have to
deal with that and adjust its production accordingly."
He said oil coming back on track from Libya meant that OPEC
was able to provide the world's oil needs, and that for now,
there was no need for a production cut.
