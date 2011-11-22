* Shahristani says sanctions against Exxon possible by
year-end
* U.S. State Dept advises Iraq deals need nationwide
approval
* Industry insiders says Exxon gambled, had poor political
advice
(adds State Dept comment, updates throughout)
By Simon Falush and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 22 Iraq said it could slap
sanctions on U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil before the
end of the year
for signing a deal with its
semi-autonomous Kurdish region without approval from Baghdad or
blessing from Washington.
At risk for Exxon is its contract to develop a huge oilfield
in southern Iraq after it agreed to six exploration deals with
the northern Iraqi Kurds, who are in dispute with the Baghdad
government over oil and land rights.
"The Iraqi government is considering sanctions, and will
inform the company before they make a public announcement,"
Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani told an
industry conference in London on Tuesday.
Baghdad has said any oil deals signed with the Kurdish
Regional Government (KRG) are illegal. Exxon is the first oil
major to test that.
"The position of the U.S. government has been that they were
unaware of it and if they had been asked, they would have
obliged (Exxon) to get approval of the Iraqi government,"
Shahristani told an audience of hundreds of Western executives
and consultants.
The U.S. State Department, in its first comments on the
deal, said it had warned Exxon and other firms of the risks of
signing contracts in Iraqi without nationwide approval. But it
did not say whether it talked with Exxon about the Kurdish
contract.
"Washington must be furious. What can you say when your own
company goes and destroys stability in Iraq?," said one industry
consultant with clients in Iraq who asked not to be named.
Exxon has yet to comment on the deal, which appears to have
been a miscalculation of political risk in Iraq by the world's
largest publicly traded oil company.
"They had some poor political advice," said another industry
source. "They were told that Iraq is moving toward a resolution
with the Kurds but they were also told from a senior level that,
down the road, Iraq could split apart."
HIGH STAKES
The stakes look higher for Baghdad than Exxon. If Kurdistan
were able to establish fully autonomous oil deals then other
Iraqi regions including Basrah in the south, home to most of
Iraq's oil, could push to go the same way.
"Both sides would still prefer to find a resolution but for
Baghdad its either us or them. You can't have both," said an
industry insider.
Other industry sources said Exxon's gamble might yet pay
off.
"It's now become impossible to
dis s ociate Exxon with Iraqi politics. If the
deal goes sour, critics could say Exxon helped ferment divisions
in Iraq. If it goes well, they will say Exxon helped bridge the
differences between Erbil (Kurdistan capital
Erb il ) and
Baghdad , " said Jaafar
Altaie, managing director at Manar Energy
consulting , specialising on the Iraqi oil sector.
Altaie and others predicted a messy process if Baghdad
cancelled contracts with Exxon, which has an army of lawyers.
"Maybe Exxon is just playing the long game. Shahristani is
the most hawkish in the cabinet, so perhaps Exxon is taking the
long view, hoping that he will leave, and that it will get other
contracts later. They see that they can get better terms in
Kurdistan for now," said an industry executive.
Iraq holds the world's second largest oil reserves and a
presence in the country is key for global majors at a time when
their resources are getting depleted.
But Exxon's West Qurna deal has a reputation in the oil
industry for a poor rate of a return which may have contributed
to its decision to sign the Kurdish deal.
"They don't want to lose West Qurna but they're frustrated
and they gambled," said an industry insider.
Iraq plans to more that double its output over the next
decade, which could make it the world's No.3 producer after
Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Exxon, with Royal Dutch Shell, has a multi-billion
dollar contract with Iraq's oil ministry to develop the 8.7
billion barrel West Qurna Phase One oilfield in the south, one
of many large contracts Iraq hopes will rebuild its oil sector.
OPEC member Iraq has signed scores of deals with foreign oil
explorers to develop its oilfields as it recovers from years of
war and sanctions more than eight years after the U.S. invasion
that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Industry sources have said Anglo-Dutch Shell, Chevron
and Italy's Eni all decided against deals with
Kurdistan for fear of sanction from Baghdad.
(Additional reporting by Emma Farge and Dmitry Zhdannikov,
Richard Mably, Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov,Richard Mably)