BAGHDAD Jan 27 Iraq has told Exxon Mobil that
it must choose between working in the country's southern
oilfields or in autonomous Kurdistan, and expects the U.S. oil
major to make a final decision in a few days, the oil minister
said on Sunday.
"We made it clear to Exxon in the last meeting that the
answer we expected from them is to either work in the Kurdistan
region or to work in southern Iraq," Oil Minister Abdul Kareem
Luaibi told reporters in Baghdad.
"Exxon Mobil cannot work in both fields at the same time."
Baghdad says any deals signed with Kurdistan are illegal,
but Kurdistan's regional government says the constitution allows
it to sign oil agreements with companies like Exxon without
permission from the central government.