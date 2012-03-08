BASRA, Iraq, March 8 Iraq's first
post-Saddam energy project with an international oil major took
a step forward on Thursday, with Royal Dutch Shell
announcing a $63 million contract given to Swiss engineer ABB
Ltd to build an electricity generation plant in the
south.
The $17 billion Basra gas project led by Shell and
Mitsubishi and finalised in November 2011 after years
of negotiations, aims to harvest natural gas that is now flared
off by Iraq's oil production and use it to generate electricity.
It is the first of many new projects that will see
international firms invest in an energy sector severely damaged
by decades of war and economic sanctions.
Jasser Hanter, general director of the Shell gas project,
told reporters the latest contract would see ABB build two 25
megawatt power plants at Khor Zubair in southern Iraq.
Nine years after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator
Saddam Hussein, Iraq's electricity grid still provides only
intermittent power and little progress has been made increasing
the output from its vast oil and gas fields.
The government said this week oil production was back above
3 million barrels a day for the first time since 1979. Iraq has
signed deals with international firms that aim to more than
double production in coming years.
