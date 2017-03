BAGHDAD, July 24 Iraq issued a tender on Wednesday to buy a minimum of 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, South America, Thailand, Vietnam or India, the Iraqi trade ministry said.

Iraq also issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat with origins from the United States, Canada or Australia, the ministry said.

The closing dates are Aug. 12 for the rice tender and Aug. 4 for wheat. Offers must be valid until Aug. 16 for rice and Aug. 8 for wheat.

Iraq is one of the world's largest importers of wheat and rice, much of which goes to supply a national food rationing programme. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Jane Baird)