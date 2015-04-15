REFILE-Mineral-rich area of Papua New Guinea lifts decades-old ban on new mining
May 2 A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration, opening the way for iron ore and copper operations.
IRAQ HAS FINALIZED DECISION TO ISSUE $5 BILLION IN GOVERNMENT BONDS, STILL NEGOTIATING TERMS -FINANCE MINISTER
May 2 A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration, opening the way for iron ore and copper operations.
* Pembina to pay as much as C$1.52 bln in cash, 99.5 mln in shares