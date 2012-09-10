ANKARA, Sept 10 Iraq's fugitive Vice President
Tareq al-Hashemi on Monday denounced a death sentence against
him as politically motivated and issued by a "kangaroo court",
and said he would would not return to Iraq from Turkey within 30
days as demanded.
"Yesterday Prime Minister Maliki and his ... judicary
concluded the final phase of the theatrical campaign against me
using a kangaroo court set up for this purpose. It was really a
shambles," Hashemi told a news conference in Ankara.
"Therefore, while reconfirming my and my guards' absolute
innocence, I totally reject and will never recognise the unfair,
the unjust, the politically motivated verdict."