BAGHDAD, July 15 Iraq's government has declared
Thursday an official holiday because of a heatwave.
A cabinet statement said several provinces had reported
temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit),
particularly gruelling for people who are not eating or drinking
during long daylight hours in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The announcement effectively brings forward a public holiday
at the end of Ramadan. The Eid al-Fitr holiday is due to start
by Saturday, and Friday is the weekend in Iraq.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Editing by Louise Ireland)