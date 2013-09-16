DUBAI, Sept 16 Iraq is mired in a housing
crisis, with the war-ravaged country likely to complete only 5
percent of the 2.5 million homes it needs to build by 2016 to
keep up with demand, the Minister for Construction and Housing
said on Monday.
Experts expect the private sector to account for up to
four-fifths of new builds in Iraq, and the bulk of this
investment will come abroad. But foreign investors are deterred
by stifling bureaucracy and government inexperience in managing
projects, while the worsening security situation is also a
worry.
Furthermore, potential home owners in the country struggle
to get mortgages at reasonable interest rates from commercial
lenders, while state-backed finance schemes are chronically
under-funded relative to demand.
By the end of 2016, Iraq needs to build 2.5 million new
housing units, Mohammed al-Daraji, Iraq Minister of Construction
and Housing, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in
Dubai.
But he estimated that only 130,000 of those homes would
actually get built: 30,000 by the government and a further
100,000 by the private sector.
"That's why I say it's a crisis," said Daraji. "Unless
there's direct investment from foreign investors there won't be
a solution. We've had a problem for the last 40 years. I'm not
going to solve it in 2-3 years."
Foreign direct investment was about 1 percent of gross
domestic product in 2012, according to a July report by the
International Monetary Fund.
"Unless we attract foreign companies we don't know when this
crisis will end," said Daraji.
"Some provinces haven't spent more than 25 percent of their
budget because of a lack of contractors. The number of
contractors is limited and the amount of work is more than they
can take. It's a golden opportunity to enter Iraq."
Yet few foreign firms have been willing to build in Iraq, a
reluctance more down to local bureaucracy than increasing
sectarian violence, according to Amar Shubar, a partner at
Dubai-based consultancy Management Partners.
About 800 Iraqis were killed in August, the United Nations
estimates. The bloodshed, 18 months after U.S. troops withdrew,
has stirred concerns about a return to the sectarian slaughter
of 2006-7, when the monthly death toll sometimes topped 3,000.
"The biggest concern for international companies wanting to
enter Iraq are the bureaucratic, administrative and contractual
hurdles to work with the government," said Shubar. "The Iraqi
government lacks the skills and experience to properly manage
large and complex projects to an international standard."
Political infighting, with increasingly sectarian
undertones, plagues the government, according to the IMF report.
"Poor governance, an inefficient judiciary system,
inconsistent regulations, and insufficient security keep Iraq at
the bottom of global rankings for doing business," it added.
Construction in Iraq is a tenth of the target rate, said
Shubar, with foreign developers usually uninterested in building
low-margin, low-cost housing.
"The biggest need is in the lower-mid and low income
segment," he added.
FUNDING SHORTAGE
State-run Real Estate Bank provides home financing, but its
annual budget is only 50 billion dinars ($43 million), "which
covers nothing" said general manager Hussein Tohme.
The government raised the bank's budget to 100 billion
dinars for 2012 and 2013, but the extra funding never
materialised, he said.
"Our capital should be around 500 billion dinars - 100
billion and 200 billion will not do anything," said Tohme.
More funding would allow the bank to raise its loan limit to
$60,000 from $25,000, he said.
"With the current funds we can only cover 1,000 houses
(yearly)," Tohme added.
Aside from housing, Iraq's infrastructure is also in dire
shape. Daraji estimates the country needs to build 500 new
bridges, which would raise its total to 1,700, while it also
requires 7,000 kilometres of new roads.
"The previous regime spent all Iraq's resources on the
military. That's why there's a lack of infrastructure," said
Daraji. "We can't use all the available land because there's no
infrastructure. We need to spend more money on sewage and water.
We have problems with maintenance."
Iraq will spend around $10 billion on infrastructure
projects this year, he added, with the country aiming to
increase this to more than $15 billion annually by 2016.
($1 = 1163.0000 Iraqi dinars)
