* Iraq PM, oil minister, PCLD sent letters to Exxon -oil min
* Iraq producing 3 mln bpd, sees 2012 output at 3.4 mln bpd
TOKYO Nov 21 Iraq's Oil Minister
Adbul-Kareem Luaibi said on Monday that both he and Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki have written to Exxon Mobil and
are awaiting a reply.
"We sent a letter, one from me and another from the prime
minister and also from PCLD (Petroleum Contracts and
Licensing Directorate)," he told reporters during a four-day
visit to Tokyo.
"We are waiting for the Exxon Mobil answer," he said,
without elaborating on the content of the letters.
Exxon has signed six exploration oil and gas deals with the
northern Kurdish region, which is at loggerheads with the
central government in Baghdad over oil and land rights.
Baghdad has said any oil deals signed with the Kurdish
Regional Government (KRG) are illegal, and has suggested the
Exxon accord in the north could jeopardise its contract to
develop West Qurna oilfield in south Iraq.
Iraq has been producing about 3 million bpd this month and
exporting 2.2 million bpd, he said.
Iraq expects to produce 3.4 million barrels of oil per day
(bpd) and export 2.6 million bpd in 2012, the minister added.
