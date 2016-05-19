AMMAN May 19 Iraq has reached a $5.4 billion standby agreement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund that could unlock billions more in international assistance in coming years, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

The loan will have an annual interest rate of 1.5 percent over several years, Iraq's central bank governor said at a press conference following a week of talks in neighbouring Jordan.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet)