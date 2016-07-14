* Cuts pushed by lower than expected average oil price of
$34.5
* Financing of $2 bln in bonds plus loans from US, IMF,
World Bank
* GDP shrunk 2.4 pct in 2015, seen growing 10.3 pct this
year
By Stephen Kalin
BAGHDAD, July 14 Iraq, pressured by
lower-than-expected oil prices, will cut non-oil spending in its
2016 budget by 15 percent and take on several billion dollars in
international debt, it said in a memo which the International
Monetary Fund released on Thursday.
OPEC's second-largest producer, which relies on oil exports
for nearly all its revenue, has sought donor support amid a
collapse in global crude prices and a costly war against Islamic
State militants that has displaced more than 3.4 million people.
Iraq's parliament in December approved a 2016 budget of
105.8 trillion Iraqi dinars ($90 billion), with a deficit of 24
trillion dinars.
The government now expects the deficit to narrow to $4.9
billion in 2016 and then to $13.2 billion during 2017-19, it
said in a June letter to the IMF requesting a Standby Agreement
(SBA).
The IMF approved the SBA last week, granting access to an
initial tranche of $1.9 billion in loans.
Iraq said other financing sources for this year's deficit
would include more than $2 billion in loans from the World Bank,
partially guaranteed by France, the United Kingdom and Canada,
and over $3 billion in loans from the United States and other
lenders.
The authorities will also rely on a $1 billion bond with
full guarantee of the United States and $1 billion Eurobond
issuance in the last quarter of 2016.
Iraq last sold international debt in 2006, when it issued
about $2.7 billion of bonds due in 2028 with a coupon of 5.8
percent.
The government plans to draw down its foreign exchange
reserves over the next few years to help supplement that
financing. It projects they will bottom out at $31.5 billion in
2020 from $59 billion in October.
Iraq also told the IMF it was committed to "a gradual
elimination of the existing stock of outstanding arrears" to
international oil companies by the end of 2016. Arrears were
estimated last year at several billion dollars.
The government said in the memo it would implement a public
hiring freeze in most sectors, reform pensions and impose
electricity tariffs in order to increase revenues.
Iraq's economic activity had contracted by 2.4 percent in
2015 but was expected to grow by 10.3 percent this year, it
added.
($1 = 1,169.7500 Iraqi dinars)
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Toby Chopra)