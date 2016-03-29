AMMAN, March 29 Iraq expects to receive financial support of $6.4 billion in 2016 from donors and international organisations, Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said on Tuesday.

Speaking after talks in Jordan with International Monetary Fund officials, Zebari told Reuters: "This year we expect from them and other financial institutions and donors around $6.4 billion".

He gave no breakdown of those funds but said that Iraq would "start talking seriously" next month with the IMF on a standby arrangement to help it tackle an economic crisis brought about by low oil prices and the heavy costs of war with Islamic State.