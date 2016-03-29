UPDATE 3-Japan's economy expands at fastest pace in a year in Jan-March
* Capex rises 0.2 pct Q1 vs f'cast -0.4 pct (Adds detail, background)
AMMAN, March 29 Iraq expects to receive financial support of $6.4 billion in 2016 from donors and international organisations, Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said on Tuesday.
Speaking after talks in Jordan with International Monetary Fund officials, Zebari told Reuters: "This year we expect from them and other financial institutions and donors around $6.4 billion".
He gave no breakdown of those funds but said that Iraq would "start talking seriously" next month with the IMF on a standby arrangement to help it tackle an economic crisis brought about by low oil prices and the heavy costs of war with Islamic State. (Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi, Writing by Dominic Evans, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 18 ** NINH BINH, Vietnam - APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SFOM) (to May 19). JAKARTA - Indonesia Central Bank board of governors meeting (Final Day). HANOI - Second Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM2) (Final Day).