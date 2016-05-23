BAGHDAD May 23 A deal between Iraq and the
International Monetary Fund for a $5.4 billion standby agreement
is credit positive and will improve liquidity for the
cash-strapped government, Moody's said in a statement.
The agreement will help finance Iraq's fiscal and current
account deficits, the rating agency said.
The deal, reached on Thursday, could unlock $15 billion more
in international assistance over the next three years to help an
economy hit by the plunge in oil prices since mid-2014 and a
costly battle against Islamist militancy.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet)