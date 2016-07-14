BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
BAGHDAD, July 14 A $5.34 billion standby agreement from the International Monetary Fund will lower Iraq's fiscal and balance of payment challenges, Moody's said on Thursday.
"The agreement is credit positive for Iraq because it will improve liquidity at a time of heightened fiscal and balance-of-payments risks," the rating agency said in a statement.
The deal, which the IMF's executive board approved last week, could unlock $15 billion more in international assistance over the next three years to help an economy hit by the plunge in oil prices since mid-2014 and a costly battle against Islamist militancy. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet)
BOSTON, May 12 BlackRock Inc said on Friday that it voted in favor of a successful shareholder proposal calling for more climate change reporting by Occidental Petroleum Corp , in the first sign the world's largest asset manager was backing up its tough new talk on environmental matters.