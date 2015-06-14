June 14 A more reliable terrestrial broadband
network could enable Iraq to become a transcontinental transit
route for Internet traffic, a senior executive at one of two
firms providing submarine connectivity to the war-torn country
told Reuters.
Iraq is ideally located to carry Internet traffic between
Asia and Europe and built a submarine cable landing station at
Al Faw on Iraq's Gulf coast to do so.
Two companies - Qatar's Gulf Bridge International and
India's Global Cloud Xchange - connected submarine cables to the
stations, but Iraq's stultifying bureaucracy delayed their
activation to the terrestrial network, which is wholly owned by
state-run Iraqi Telecommunications and Post Company (ITPC).
"The process for ITPC to find us a marketing partner took
3-4 years to be finalised - about 10 companies went through a
screening process," said Rory Cole, Global Cloud Xchange chief
operating officer.
Meanwhile, neighbouring Iran prospered as a partner in
Europe-Persia Express Gateway (EPEG), a fibre cable from
Frankfurt to Oman launched in 2012.
Cole said an Iraqi rival could compete "because it's a
shorter route, but you have to have a reliable network".
Iraq's refusal to allow private companies to own fixed
networks has slowed broadband build-out, while tough terrain and
Islamic State's seizure of vast swathes of territory have
exacerbated difficulties.
"If you're going from Al Faw to Basra to Baghdad to Istanbul
you're going to have an awful lot of sites regenerating that
signal, they need to be protected," said Cole.
"Each one of those hops exposes it to more interference."
Submarine cables can run for hundreds of kilometres between
points, but terrestrial cables connect to power sources along
its route to relay the signal.
"That requires investment in power - if it's off-grid, that
means generators and fuel, while (it) also requires air
conditioning to keep cool," said Cole.
Kurdish Internet firms transit about three-quarters of
Iraq's networks and 90 percent of individual IP addresses on
those networks, U.S.-based research firm Dyn estimates.
Normally, submarine cables would carry the bulk of traffic.
"Utilisation is very low compared to what they can do," said
Erik Kreifeldt, a senior analyst at consultants TeleGeography.
"There's some frustration from global wholesale and
enterprise guys who wish it was an easier option for transit
traffic."
Thirteen submarine cables land at Fujairah in the United
Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has 12, said Kassim Al-Hassani,
ITPC chief executive from 2005 to 2012, warning Iraq needed at
least four.
"We need better connections to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey,"
he added. "There are 2-3 cable consortiums bypassing Iraq, but
they could have a shorter route through Iraq."
(Editing by Robert Birsel)