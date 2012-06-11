BASRA, Iraq, June 11 Iraq has awarded Indian
steel production firm Jindal SAW Ltd. a $198 million
contract to build and operate a factory for manufacturing oil
and gas pipelines in the south, a senior investment official
said on Monday.
The 25-year deal for the factory is part of Iraq's plans to
revive its neglected industry sector and the pipelines produced
will be used in oil development projects in the country's
southern oilfields, Khalaf al-Badran, chairman of Basra
Investment Commission, said.
"We have giant oil projects moving ahead in the province and
such a project should cut expenses for purchasing oil pipelines
for Iraq," Badran told Reuters.
Iraq has signed a bundle of oil deals with foreign firms to
develop its lucrative oilfields with an ambitious target of
reaching an output of 8-8.5 million barrels per day by 2017.
Violence and corruption deprived Iraq of investment during
the years of conflict triggered by the 2003 U.S.-led invasion to
topple Saddam Hussein and the country is slowly trying to
rebuild its dilapidated infrastructure.
Phoenix International Iraq, a unit of Danish construction
firm Phoenix International A/S, also signed an $86 million
contract to build and operate another pipeline factory in Umm
Qasr port in the southern oil hub of Basra, Badran said.
The factory will manufacture pipes for transporting oil,
natural gas and water, and the duration of the license is 35
years, he said.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing
by Serena Chaudhry and Jon Loades-Carter)