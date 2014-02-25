By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Feb 25 U.S. Senator John McCain said
on Tuesday a proposed agreement to sell 24 Apache attack
helicopters to Iraq should be reconsidered because of a Reuters
report that Iran has signed a deal to sell Iraq arms and
ammunition worth $195 million.
"The Apache sale has got to be on the table. We've got to
discuss it," the Republican Arizona senator said when asked
about whether the arms sale would affect the plan to sell the
Boeing Co. helicopters to Iraq.
"We've got to understand the ramifications of this arms
deal. We have to look at it a little more carefully," he said.
Speaking to Reuters outside the U.S. Senate, McCain said he
did not know whether any lawmakers as yet planned to stop the
proposed sale. Under U.S. rules governing arms sales, lawmakers
have until Feb. 26 - 30 days after the deal was filed with
Congress - to hold it up.
Reuters reported from Baghdad on Monday that Iran has signed
a deal to sell Iraq arms and ammunition worth $195 million,
according to documents seen by a move that would break
a U.N. embargo on weapons sales by Tehran.
Lawmakers and congressional aides said they found the report
troubling, but were awaiting more information from President
Barack Obama's administration before reacting.
They said Congress had not been informed of any such deal.
McCain, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed
Services Committees is a frequent critic of Obama's foreign
policy decisions. He said the reported arms deal underscored his
belief that the United States had withdrawn from Iraq too
quickly.
"This is a result of our departure from Iraq," McCain said.
The documents obtained by Reuters showed the Iran-Iraq
agreement was reached at the end of November, weeks after Iraqi
Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki returned from lobbying Washington
for more weapons to fight al Qaeda-linked militants.
A White House spokesman said the Obama administration had
raised concerns about the reported Iran-Iraq arms deal "at the
highest level" in Iraq. He said Baghdad denied any contracts
were signed, and that Washington would follow up.
Many lawmakers are nervous about providing sensitive U.S.
military equipment to Iraq, which they worry is becoming too
close to Iran.
Senator Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who is
chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, had withheld
support for plans to sell Iraq the 24 attack helicopters and
lease up to another six because of concerns about how Maliki
would use them.
The committee signed off on the lease and sale earlier this
year after receiving assurances from the State Department.
A spokesman for Menendez said on Tuesday he had no further
information about the Apache deal and no immediate reaction to
the report of the Iran arms sale.