* Deal includes eight contracts worth $195 million in total
* Contracts signed weeks after Iraq PM Maliki visited U.S.
* Deal violates U.N. arms embargo on Iran
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Feb 24 Iran has signed a deal to sell
Iraq arms and ammunition worth $195 million, according to
documents seen by a move that would break a U.N.
embargo on weapons sales by Tehran.
The agreement was reached at the end of November, the
documents showed, just weeks after Iraq's Prime Minister Nouri
al-Maliki returned from lobbying the Obama administration in
Washington for extra weapons to fight al Qaeda-linked militants.
Some in Washington are nervous about providing sensitive
U.S. military equipment to a country they worry is becoming too
close to Iran. Several Iraqi lawmakers said Maliki had made the
deal because he was fed up with delays in U.S. arms deliveries.
A spokesman for the Iraqi prime minister would not confirm
or deny the sale, but said such a deal would be understandable
given Iraq's current security troubles.
"We are launching a war against terrorism and we want to win
this war. Nothing prevents us from buying arms and ammunition
from any party and it's only ammunition helping us to fight
terrorists," said the spokesman, Ali Mussawi.
The Iranian government denied any knowledge of a deal to
sell arms to Iraq. It would be the first official arms deal
between Shi'ite Iran and Iraq's Shi'ite-led government and would
highlight the growing bond between them in the two years since
the departure of U.S. troops from Iraq.
The U.S. State Department said it was looking into the
reports.
"If true, this would raise serious concerns," State
Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing.
"Any transfer of arms from Iran to a third country is in
direct violation of UNSCR 1747. We are seeking clarification on
the matter from the government of Iraq and to ensure that Iraqi
officials understand the limits that international law places on
arms trade with Iran," Psaki said, referring to the U.N.
resolution that imposed an arms embargo on Iran.
A U.S. official said such a deal could further complicate
Washington's approach to negotiating with Iran on easing
international sanctions over its nuclear program, which the West
suspects is aimed at producing bombs. Iran says its aims are
purely peaceful.
Asked at the Washington briefing if the deal could have come
about due to Iraqi frustration at the slowness of U.S.
deliveries, Psaki said the United States was committed to
supporting Iraq and had provided it with more than $15 billion
in military and security equipment, services, and training.
"We're working to accelerate our ... deliveries of critical
CT (counterterrorism) equipment," she said.
Psaki said recent U.S. shipments included Hellfire missiles,
hundreds of small arms and large quantities of small arms and
tank ammunition. She said the U.S. government had also notified
Congress of plans to supply Iraq with Apache helicopters.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reiterated U.S. support
for Iraq's fight against militants and discussed the security
situation in the Iraqi province of Anbar in a call with Iraqi
Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari on Saturday, Psaki said.
A U.N. diplomatic source close to the U.N. Security
Council's Iran sanctions committee was aware of the Iran-Iraq
arms deal and voiced concern about it, while declining to
disclose details about those concerns. The source spoke to
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
POLITICAL SIGNIFICANCE
The official documents seen by Reuters showed that six of
eight contracts were signed with Iran's Defense Industries
Organization to supply Iraq with light and medium arms, mortar
launchers, ammunition for tanks as well as artillery and
mortars.
A final two contracts were agreed to with the state-owned
Iran Electronic Industries for night vision goggles,
communications equipment and mortar-guiding devices.
One of the contracts includes equipment to protect against
chemical agents. An Iraqi army major with knowledge of
procurement issues said that would include items such as gas
masks and gloves, as well as injections. Baghdad has expressed
fear the militants will use such agents against its forces.
Officials from the Iraqi and Iranian defense ministries
signed the agreements, according to the documents. They did not
list a timetable for deliveries and it was not possible to
confirm whether they had taken place.
Maliki has been engaged in a nearly two-month-old battle in
western Iraq against Sunni al Qaeda-inspired militants and
rebellious tribesmen. The prime minister has blamed the unrest
in Anbar on the conflict spilling over from neighboring Syria.
One Western security official said U.S. government experts
believed an Iranian-Iraqi arms deal had been in the works for
some time. The growing friendship between the two countries is
discomfiting for the United States, which has accused Iran of
having shipped arms to the Syrian government through Iraq.
Iran already supplies Baghdad with electricity and gas and
reiterated an offer of military assistance in January.
The weapons purchases amount to a drop in the ocean for
Iraq, which receives most of its arms from the United States and
has also bought weapons and helicopters from Russia and other
countries.
But they are politically significant as Maliki purses a
third term in office.
Iraqi politicians consider Iran's blessing as a necessity
for seeking power. Maliki won his second term in 2010 only after
the Iranians exerted pressure on recalcitrant Shi'ite parties on
his behalf.
Many Iraqis accuse Iran of funding Iraqi Shi'ite militias
who have seen a resurgence in the last two years as Iraq's
security has deteriorated.
Images of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei now decorate
posters seen around Baghdad of Iraqi Shiite fighters slain
fighting in Syria.
"We have here a political and not a military deal," said
Amman-based Iraq analyst Yahya al-Kubaisay from the Iraqi Center
for Strategic Studies, a think tank filled with political
opponents of the Shi'ite-led Iraqi government.
"On one hand it is aimed at financing Iran, which is
desperately in need of dollars, and on the other it is clearly
aimed at winning Tehran's support for Maliki's third term."
MALIKI'S MESSAGE
Three Iraqi lawmakers, who said they had knowledge of the
deals, argued they were due to Maliki's unhappiness with
Washington's response to his request to supply Iraq with arms
and ammunition to fight militant groups during his visit late
last year. Iraq has long complained the timetable for U.S.
weapons and aircraft delivery was too slow.
"The Americans were obviously dragging their feet from
implementing the arms deals signed with Baghdad and under
different pretexts, and that was a reason to get urgent
shipments from Tehran," said one of the lawmakers, who spoke on
condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.
In recent months, the U.S. government has delivered Hellfire
missiles and surveillance drones to Iraq as part of its
long-standing relationship with Baghdad, which it invaded in
2003. It has also supplied Iraq with M1 Abrams tanks and is in
the process of delivering F-16 fighter jets.
Since fighting broke out in western Anbar in January,
Washington has pushed to move ahead with the sale of 24 Apache
attack helicopters to Iraq, which had been held up for months
due to the concerns of U.S. lawmakers about how Maliki, who is
increasingly at odds with minority Sunnis, would use them.
A Shi'ite lawmaker close to Maliki said the deal with Iran
sent a message to Washington that threatening to withhold or
delay arms purchases would no longer work.
"If you went to a shop to buy a toy and they refused to sell
it to you, then as long as you have the cash, you can get it
from the shop next door. It's as simple as that," said the
official, who also asked to remain unidentified by name due to
the sensitivity of the issue.
A senior Iraq army officer said Iran was the best source for
quick shipments as some of the arms used by the Iraqi army are
similar to those manufactured by Tehran, including assault
weapons, mortars, artillery and tank ammunition. Iran even
produces ammunition for U.S.-made M-12 assault rifles, used by
the Iraqi military.
Maliki defended Iraq's counterterrorism strategy last week
in an editorial published on the website of the influential U.S.
journal Foreign Policy: "Thanks to our rapidly growing economy,
we are able and willing to pay for all the military equipment we
need," he wrote.
Mohammad Marandi, a professor at University of Tehran, told
Reuters he had no knowledge of an arms deal with Iraq, but that
Iran would not be troubled by the idea: "Iranians don't accept
the legitimacy of sanctions. Plus, Iran sells military equipment
to many countries."
The eight contracts signed with Iran are as follows:
* Ammunition for light and medium weapons: $75 million
* Ammunition for tanks artillery and mortars: $57.178
million
* Light and medium weapons and mortar launchers: $25.436
million
* Artillery ammunition type 155 mm: $16.375 million
* Day and night vision goggles and mortar guiding devices:
$7.320 million
* Protective equipment against chemical agents: $6.676
million
* Communications equipment: $3.795 million
* M12 USA ammunition 20 X 102 mm: $3 million
