* Defence Ministry denies any deal with Islamic Republic
* Senior government MP: Iraq did buy small arms from Iran
* Obama administration presses Baghdad for explanation
* Iran denies knowledge of any weapons pact with Iraq
* U.S., Iran compete for influence in post-Saddam Iraq
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Feb 25 Iraqi officials gave
contradictory accounts on Tuesday about whether or not Baghdad
had agreed to buy $195 million worth of arms and ammunition from
Iran as reported by Reuters, a deal that if confirmed could
damage Iraqi-U.S. relations.
The Defence Ministry denied any such deal had been done,
while a senior Iraqi government lawmaker who heads parliament's
security and defence committee said Baghdad had bought "some
light weapons and ammunition" from Tehran.
The United States has demanded explanations from Iraq since
such a deal would violate U.S. and U.N. sanctions imposed on
Iran over its disputed nuclear programme. An influential U.S.
senator said the sale of 24 Apache attack helicopters to Iraq
should be reconsidered until the matter was cleared up.
The United States has supplied weaponry to Prime Minister
Nouri al-Maliki's government to help it combat al Qaeda
militants and related splinter groups.
However, Maliki's Shi'ite Muslim-dominated government has
strong relations with Iran, the biggest regional Shi'ite power.
Washington has been vying with Tehran for influence in Iraq
since the 2003 fall of Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein to a
U.S.-led invasion. The last U.S. troops left Iraq in December
2011.
Reuters, citing documents it had obtained, reported on
Monday that Iraq struck the arms deal with Iran at the end of
November after Maliki returned from Washington where he had
lobbied for extra weapons to fight al Qaeda.
Some in Washington worry about providing sensitive U.S.
military equipment to a country they worry is becoming too close
to Iran. Several Iraqi lawmakers said Maliki had made the deal
because he was fed up with delays in U.S. arms deliveries.
The Iraqi Defence Ministry denied Reuters's report, saying
it had used the issue "for political and media purposes".
The ministry acknowledged Iran had put in a bid for a
contract to supply Iraq with night vision goggles and
ammunition, but said that the tender was granted to other
parties it did not identify.
"Bids were received from many international companies,
including Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia, China,
Ukraine and Pakistan, along with other companies," A ministry
statement said. "The Iranian Defensive Industries Organisation
submitted offers. However (our) reference was with other
companies and no contract was signed with the Iranian company."
Two contracts seen by Reuters were agreed with the
state-owned Iran Electronic Industries for night vision goggles,
communications equipment and mortar-guiding devices.
IRANIAN DENIAL, U.S. CALL FOR EXPLANATION
The Iranian government denied any knowledge of a deal to
sell arms to Iraq.
Hasan Suneid, a senior lawmaker from Maliki's Dawa Party who
heads parliament's security and defence committee, said Iraq had
bought weapons from Iran and insisted this was within its right
and violated no international sanctions.
"The U.S. government is not the Iraqi government's
guardian," Suneid told reporters at the national parliament.
"We have the right to buy arms from any state that is
friendly and cooperates with Iraq. The arms we purchased from
Iran are nothing more than light weapons and ammunition.
"We have the right to select different sources for weapons.
Iran is a friendly, neighbouring state just like Kuwait, Jordan,
Turkey and Saudi Arabia," he said.
On Monday, a spokesman for Maliki would not confirm or deny
the reported sale, but said such a deal would be understandable
given Iraq's current security troubles.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters the Obama
administration was seeking answers from Baghdad.
"We raised our concerns about this matter at the highest
levels with the government of Iraq and reiterated that any
transfer or sale of arms from Iran is in direct violation of
United Nations Security Council resolutions," Carney said. "The
government of Iraq assured us they would look into the matter."
Washington has rushed Hellfire missiles and surveillance
drones to Iraq since January as Maliki has found himself
embroiled in complicated battles in Anbar province with al
Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)
militants, as well as angry Sunni Muslim tribesmen resentful of
their treatment by Maliki's Shi'ite-led government.
Since the Anbar fighting broke out in January, the Obama
administration has pushed to move ahead with the sale of 24
Apache attack helicopters to Iraq, which had been held up for
months due to concerns of U.S. lawmakers about how Maliki, who
is increasingly at odds with minority Sunnis, would use them.
A Shi'ite lawmaker close to Maliki said the deal with Iran
sent a message to Washington that threatening to withhold or
delay arms purchases would no longer work.
The U.S. Congress has a 30-day period that ends Wednesday to
hold up the Apache sale. Prominent U.S. Senator John McCain told
Reuters on Tuesday the plan should be reconsidered in light of
Baghdad's reported arms transaction with Tehran.
"The Apache sale has got to be on the table. We've got to
discuss it," McCain said when asked about the Reuters report.
"We've got to understand the ramification of this arms deal. We
have to look at it a little more carefully."
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Matt Spetalnick
in Washington; Editing by Ned Parker and Mark Heinrich)