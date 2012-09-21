WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The United States has decided to remove the Iranian dissident group Mujahadin-e Khalq (MEK) from its official list of terrorist organizations, handing a political victory to the group that has vowed it has left its violent past behind, two U.S. officials said on Friday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the official announcement on the MEK was expected on Oct. 1, but that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had made the decision to remove it from the terrorist list.