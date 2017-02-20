BAGHDAD Feb 20 Iraq and Iran signed a
memorandum of understanding on Monday to study the construction
of a pipeline to export crude oil from the northern Iraqi fields
of Kirkuk via Iran, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement.
The agreement, signed in Baghdad by the oil ministers of the
two countries, also calls for a commission to solve a conflict
about joint oilfields and the possible transportation of Iraqi
crude to Iran's Abadan refinery, it said.
Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in the statement
that he also agreed with visiting Iranian counterpart Bijan
Zanganeh to cooperate on the policies of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)