BAGHDAD, Sept 4 Iraq has pre-qualified 12
companies and joint ventures to build an $18-billion export
pipeline to Jordan, the oil ministry said on Wednesday.
The plan is to export 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of
Iraqi crude to Jordan, of which 150,000 bpd will supply Jordan's
Zarqa refinery.
The remainder would be exported through the Red Sea port of
Aqaba, reducing Iraq's reliance on the Strait of Hormuz shipping
route.
"It's a preemptive plan to absorb higher production that
international oil companies are planning to achieve by 2017.
More export outlets mean more safety for Iraq's exports and its
customers," a spokesman for the oil ministry said.
After stagnating for years due to war and sanctions, Iraq's
oil output began to rise significantly in 2010 and output
reached 3.1 million bpd in August, according to the latest
Reuters survey.
Iraq expects output to rise by 400,000 bpd by the end of
this year, mainly due to the start-up of the Majnoon oilfield
operated by Royal Dutch Shell.
The short-listed companies and partnerships set for the next
stage of the selection process to build the pipeline from
Haditha near Baghdad to the Jordanian border are:
SINGLE BIDDERS
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC)
Daewoo International
Lukoil
Marubeni
Mitsui
Saipem
Toyota Tsusho
JOINT VENTURES
Go Gas, Larsen & Toubro and Fius Capital
Orascom with Petrojet
Petrofac and Stroygazconsulting
Punj Lloyd Group and Mass Global International (Iraq)
