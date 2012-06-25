(Adds detail)

London, June 25 Exports of Iraqi Kirkuk crude oil are expected to fall to about 399,000 barrels per day in July, a loading programme showed on Monday, from 417,000 bpd in June.

Turkey's Tupras will be the largest buyer of Iraqi Kirkuk crude next month, according to the programme, with plans to lift 1.8 million barrels of the grade.

Other lifters include Spanish oil major Repsol, Italy's Eni and several other smaller Mediterranean refiners.

The first cargo is scheduled for July 8. The light-to-medium sour grade crude is exported from the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

