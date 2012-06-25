(Adds detail)
London, June 25 Exports of Iraqi Kirkuk crude
oil are expected to fall to about 399,000 barrels per day in
July, a loading programme showed on Monday, from 417,000 bpd in
June.
Turkey's Tupras will be the largest buyer of Iraqi Kirkuk
crude next month, according to the programme, with plans to lift
1.8 million barrels of the grade.
Other lifters include Spanish oil major Repsol,
Italy's Eni and several other smaller Mediterranean
refiners.
The first cargo is scheduled for July 8. The light-to-medium
sour grade crude is exported from the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Ikuko Kurahone and
Jane Baird)