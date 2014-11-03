* Kurdish officials meet fixed-income accounts in London
* Looking at different avenues for raising cash
* Discussions at preliminary stage
* Risks include fight with militants, legal uncertainties
* But oil wealth could make attractive investment
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The Kurdistan Regional Government is
sounding out investors about a potential debt financing,
although a number of grey areas need to be clarified before any
deal emerges.
Kurdish officials led by the deputy prime minister were in
London last week holding private talks with fixed-income
accounts, according to investors. Deutsche Bank and Goldman
Sachs were the arrangers of the meetings, the investors added.
The banks declined to comment.
Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, needs
money to meet a growing security bill, to pay public-sector
employees and to fund much-needed infrastructure development.
"They have a huge list of needs," said one banker who has
followed the situation closely.
But with Kurdistan at loggerheads with the Iraqi central
government over several key issues, not least the region's share
of the national budget, officials are looking at different
avenues for raising cash, including, potentially, the capital
markets.
Investors who met the delegation said discussions were at a
preliminary stage with no specifics yet on the format of any
deal. A straight bond, loan or some sort of structured note are
all possible options. "It was an overview from their side.
They're exploring their options," said one.
"The meeting was to get an idea of how they are looking at
the region and, should there be a need for debt financing, what
the potential appetite would be," said another investor. "The
team was very knowledgeable and willing to address various
questions. Certainly they were impressive."
The second investor added that if there were any deal, it
would be subject to enactment of a debt law, which is expected
to receive parliamentary approval by the end of November. One
stipulation of any potential deal is that external debt cannot
exceed 30 percent of gross domestic product.
ECONOMICS
In purely economic terms, Kurdistan could be an attractive
investment. It sits on a quarter of Iraq's total oil reserves
and has plans to boost the capacity of its pipeline via Turkey
to 400,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, from 280,000
bpd now. "They have a good story to tell," said the first
investor.
But there are several outstanding issues on which investors
would want greater clarity before they committed money. These
extend beyond the fighting with Islamic State militants along
the Iraqi Kurdistan border.
The Kurdish government, led by President Masoud Barzani,
wants the region to become an independent state. Its neighbours
- Iran, Turkey and most importantly the government in Baghdad -
are opposed to the region's secession.
Its tense relations with the Iraqi central government mean
there are several grey areas about how exactly Kurdistan would
raise any funds - or even if it could do so without Baghdad's
authorisation.
"They clearly think they can - at least once the Kurdistan
parliament has ratified the debt law that the cabinet just
approved - but they didn't clarify whether they need Baghdad
authorisation," said the first investor.
This uncertainty extends also to the servicing of any debt
and whether or not the regional government would need either
explicit or implicit approval from the Iraqi central bank to pay
investors.
Lawyers warn that investors need to be wary of the legal
foundations of any deal. "If it turned out that Kurdistan did
not have the capacity or authority to issue international
bonds...this could be grounds for future Kurdish governments to
successfully challenge any court proceedings brought by
investors in the bonds," said Bernd Bohr, a partner at Mayer
Brown International.
Other matters beyond the specifics of any deal also need to
be clarified - in particular Kurdistan's dispute with Baghdad
over its oil marketing rights and share of the national budget.
The Kurdish government claims Baghdad owes it billions of
dollars, arguing it has not received its fair share of the
national budget. Under the Iraqi constitution, Kurdistan is
entitled to 17 percent of the national budget after sovereign
expenses. However, there is a dispute over how much is actually
being paid, with the regional government claiming it has been
short-changed.
Earlier this year, Baghdad withheld funds after the Kurds
signed contracts with oil majors and built a pipeline to Turkey,
independent of the central government. The Iraqi government
deemed the Kurdish oil shipments to be illegal and even took to
the U.S. courts to block one tanker 100 kilometres (60 miles)
off the Texas coast from moving the crude into U.S. waters.
Kurdistan says the shipments are allowed under the Iraqi
constitution.
The resulting fiscal squeeze, together with the conflict
with Islamic State, is taking its toll on the economy. The World
Bank reckons GDP growth in Kurdistan will be considerably less
this year, with unofficial forecasts revised 5 percentage points
lower to 3 percent.
The first investor said that the delegation was hopeful of
"a more sympathetic hearing" from Baghdad following the
formation of a new Iraqi government in the summer, with six
Kurds in the cabinet including Hoshiyar Zebari as finance
minister.
Iraq's government has made up some of the arrears on the
frozen payments but not all. "The situation remains fluid," said
the banker.
(Additional reporting by Michael Turner)