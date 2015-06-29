ANKARA/ARBIL, June 29 Iraq's semi-autonomous
Kurdistan region has ramped up independent oil sales since
mid-June while cutting allocations to Iraq's state oil firm SOMO
in an escalating dispute over export rights and budget payments.
Kurdistan has sold at least 9 million barrels of oil in 11
tankers from the Turkish port of Ceyhan so far in June,
according to shipping data and traders, compared to 5 million it
allocated to SOMO in early June after which transfers largely
stopped.
June became the first month of large independent sales since
December last year, when Kurdistan agreed a deal with Baghdad to
transfer up to 550,000 barrels per day to SOMO in exchange for
Baghdad allocating Arbil 17 percent of budget payments.
The deal has faced troubles ever since with Baghdad accusing
Arbil of allocating smaller-than-agreed amount of oil and Arbil
saying Baghdad is paying less than a half of what is due.
Neither side has yet called the deal dead but the blame game has
continued for weeks.
"Unfortunately the (Kurdistan) region has not complied with
it until now," Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in his
weekly address on Sunday.
That followed a statement from the government of Kurdistan
(KRG) earlier in June in which is said it remained committed to
oil transfers to SOMO but accused Baghdad of reneging on the
deal.
"If Iraq's federal government does not commit to the federal
budget law, the KRG is obliged to consider other solutions to
provide for the livelihoods of the Kurdistan region's people and
to solve the financial and economic crisis," it said.
The KRG said its need for money was especially acute given
the fight against Islamic State militants and the sheltering of
a large number of refugees from Syria and Iraq.
Kurdistan's independent shipments have created havoc at
Ceyhan where tankers - which were previous meant to be loading
oil from SOMO - have been queuing for weeks.
Last week, BP and Cepsa cancelled loadings due to a
lack of oil in SOMO's tanks and this week Total, Kogas
and Gazprom Neft cancelled their loadings.
Meanwhile, Kurdish independent exports have returned to the
patterns seen in 2014, when oil sailed in tankers of shipping
company United mainly to the Israeli port of Ashkelon from where
oil was resold back to the Mediterranean market.
"The buyers are mainly those who don't have ties with SOMO,"
a trading source involved in the process said.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Rania El Gamal;
Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by David Evans)