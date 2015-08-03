(Adds producer's reaction)
By Stephen Kalin
BAGHDAD Aug 3 Iraq's Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) said on Monday it would pay a portion of its
revenue from direct crude oil sales to producers, in an apparent
attempt to reassure foreign oil companies operating in the
northern region.
The move sets up semi-autonomous Kurdistan to continue
independent oil sales, which it has increased since mid-June
while cutting allocations to Iraq's state oil firm SOMO in an
escalating dispute over export rights and budget payments.
The region's natural resources ministry said in a statement
the allocations would begin in September and could increase in
early 2016 as exports rise.
"The federal government has to date been unable to provide
the Kurdistan Region with its monthly budgetary dues. As a
result, the KRG has been obliged to introduce direct crude oil
sales," the statement said.
Shares in international oil companies jumped on the news,
with Gulf Keystone up nearly 19 percent and Genel Energy
up almost 13 percent at 1520 GMT. Norway's DNO closed
up 13 percent.
Jon Ferrier, chief executive of Gulf Keystone, welcomed the
KRG's decision in an emailed statement, calling it "a further
important step towards the establishment of a regular payment
cycle" for sales from the Shaikan field it operates in
Kurdistan.
The KRG said it remained determined to build on a 2015
budget deal with Baghdad under which it agreed to transfer up to
550,000 barrels per day to SOMO in exchange for Baghdad granting
Erbil 17 percent of the country's budget payments.
It said direct crude sales via the Turkish port of Ceyhan,
which have amounted to at least 12 million barrels since
mid-June according to shipping data and traders, were below
Kurdistan's share of the federal budget but higher than the
monthly allocation it had received from Baghdad.
The KRG said it would continue to facilitate oil exports
from state-operated fields in Kirkuk via its pipeline network to
Turkey.
That pipeline was expected to resume pumping on Tuesday
after sabotage by Kurdish militants halted crude flow last week.
The disruption is part of a wider surge in violence by the
Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), targeting Turkish security
forces and infrastructure after Ankara launched air strikes
against the group in northern Iraq.
(Editing by Jason Neely and Greg Mahlich)