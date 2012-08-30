UPDATE 8-Oil slips on worries about Mideast rift, U.S. production growth
* Rising output in U.S., elsewhere offsets OPEC cuts (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
BAGHDAD Aug 30 Iraq's Kurdistan is ready to restart negotiations with Baghdad to end their political crisis, focussing on a long-delayed oil law to hand regional authorities more say in managing energy resources, a senior Kurdish leader said.
The positive tone from Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister Rosh Nuri al-Shawish, a Kurd, signalled the central Baghdad government and self-governed Kurdistan may be edging toward easing their dispute over oil, territory and power-sharing that is straining Iraq's uneasy federal union.
Shawish told Reuters Kurdistan believes the oil disputes can be resolved through an amended 2007 draft of the long-awaited oil and gas law, which all parties agreed to previously.
