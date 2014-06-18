LONDON, June 18 A newly built link connecting
the major Kirkuk oil hub to Iraqi Kurdistan's independent
pipeline still needs to be tested before it can be used,
Kurdistan's deputy minister of natural resources said on
Wednesday.
"It still needs to be tested," Taha Zanghana, deputy
minister of natural resources of Iraqi Kurdistan told reporters
at a conference in London.
An existing connection between the Avana dome and Khurmala
is not usable and too small at just around 30,000 barrels per
day, so a new one had to be built, a spokesman for the Kurdish
natural resources ministry added.
The region also will have to increase its oil product
imports due to the shutdown of Iraq's major refinery at Baiji as
Islamic extremists control nearly the whole complex.
"We were expecting that case, and we made all the
preparations to supply out local demand ... It's not the first
time it has been shut down or they cut our supplies," Zanghana
said.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jane Baird)