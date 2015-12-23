* Regional government announced spending cuts this week
* Lawmakers say reforms need to go further
* Economic crisis needs far-reaching reforms - lawmakers
* Is biggest threat to Kurdistan's future -deputy PM
ERBIL, Iraq, Dec 23 The government of Iraq's
Kurdistan region has unveiled spending cuts in a tentative step
towards tackling an economic crisis that officials say poses a
greater threat than Islamic State.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which is three
months in arrears and deeply in debt, has been struggling since
early 2014 when the Baghdad government slashed its funding,
halting a boom fuelled by Iraq's growing oil revenues.
Then Islamic State overran a third of Iraq, scaring off
foreign investors and driving more than one million refugees
into Kurdistan.
Unveiled earlier this week, the spending cuts will include
cutting allowances of ministers and other officials by as much
as 50 percent, and eliminating perks such as paying the rent and
electricity bills of senior civil servants.
But two Kurdish lawmakers, Farsat Sofi and Goran Azad, who
presented a report on the economy to the cabinet earlier this
month, said the reforms, which are due to come into force at the
start of next year, needed to go much further.
"Those decisions should have been made sooner and they
concern reducing expenses rather than real economic and
administrative reform," said lawmaker Goran Azad. "The
government has only two options: either to reform or cease to
function."
Both Sofi and Azad said the amount saved through the
measures would be negligible compared to the scale of the
problem, and expected more changes to be introduced in the
coming weeks.
The lawmakers said the KRG has now racked up roughly $18
billion in debt and is unable to meet a bloated public payroll
costing 870 billion dinar ($793 million) per month, including
the salaries of its armed forces, the peshmerga.
The peshmerga have emerged as a key component of the
U.S.-led coalition's strategy to "degrade and destroy" Islamic
State, driving the insurgents back in northern Iraq with the
help of airstrikes.
Speaking of the multiple challenges facing Kurdistan, Deputy
Prime Minister Qubad Talabani said earlier this month: "But of
all of these crises, the one that poses the most significant
threat to the long-term future of Kurdistan... is the economic
crisis."
The autonomous region ran a budget deficit of nearly 8
trillion dinars in 2014, Talabani said, predicting a smaller but
still considerable shortfall of 2-3 trillion dinars this year.
Dependent on oil revenue, Kurdistan has increased
independent exports to more than 600,000 barrels per day in an
effort to cover the gap, but the price of crude has fallen below
$40 per barrel, on top of which the KRG sells at a discount.
Talabani also said the first priority was to "restructure"
the region's salary and pensions scheme, which currently
consumes 70 percent of Kurdistan's entire budget. The second and
third priorities are to reduce subsidies for petroleum products
and electricity sector, he said.
Lawmaker Sofi said the KRG should also root out thousands of
"ghost employees" -- people who are on the public payroll but do
not go to work.
The new measures will be a major test for the KRG as true
reform will have to take on corruption, Azad said.
"It won't be easy because reform harms the interests of a
group of people in positions of power and influence, so they
will create obstacles," Azad said. "If they don't reform, it
will harm their own interests and those of the nation."
($1 = 1,097.0000 Iraqi dinars)
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)