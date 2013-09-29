* First major attack in region since 2007
ARBIL, Iraq, Sept 29 Militants launched a
coordinated suicide and car bomb attack on the headquarters of
the security services in the capital of Iraq's usually peaceful
Kurdistan region on Sunday, killing six people in the first
major assault there since 2007.
Kurdistan has largely managed to insulate itself from the
violent instability that afflicts the rest of Iraq, where
insurgent groups including the Sunni Islamist al Qaeda have been
regaining momentum this year and striking on a near daily basis.
The relative security has attracted some of the world's
largest oil companies including ExxonMobil and Chevron
Corp to the region, which is autonomous and polices its
own borders. Most oil firms operating in Kurdistan are
headquartered in Arbil.
Security forces said the attack began early on Sunday
afternoon when they opened fire on a minivan that tried to enter
their compound on Sixty Metre road in the capital Arbil without
authorisation. The driver detonated his vehicle at the entrance.
Four suicide bombers armed with guns and grenades then tried
to force their way inside but were shot down, the Iraqi Kurdish
security forces added in a statement.
An ambulance also exploded at the scene. The statement said
it was driven by a militant but another security source said the
blast was caused by a car blowing up nearby.
Six militants and six members of the security forces were
killed and at least 42 others wounded, the authorities said.
Security across the city was tight after the attack.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the
explosions, which occurred a day after results of the region's
parliamentary elections were announced.
"This shows that those who resent Kurdistan do not want it
to be victorious," read the security forces' statement. "These
kind of attacks will make us more determined to confront the
terrorists," it added.
The statement said security forces had thwarted many attacks
since 2007, when a truck full of explosives blew up outside the
interior ministry, not far from the site of Sunday's bombings.
The United Nations' new envoy to Iraq Nickolay Mladenov said
he was shocked.
"For many years, the city of Arbil has benefited from peace
and security and I urge the regional and national authorities to
work together to ensure that calm and tranquility will continue
to prevail."
The civil war in neighbouring Syria has brought sectarian
and ethnic tensions in Iraq and the wider Middle East to a boil.
In recent months, a Syrian Kurdish militia has been battling
mainly Arab rebels and Islamist fighters, as the focus of the
conflict changes from removing President Bashar al-Assad into a
struggle for control over territory and resources.
Yahya Kubaisi, an analyst at Iraq's Institute for Strategic
Studies, said Islamist militants might have carried out the
attack in Arbil in revenge for the Kurdistan Regional
Government's perceived support of Kurds fighting them in Syria.
