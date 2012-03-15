LONDON, March 15 The Kurdistan Regional
Government said on Thursday that Baghdad was underestimating the
volume of oil the semi-autonomous region was contributing to
national exports and that so far, the region had not received
any payment from Baghdad for the oil it had exported this year.
"Oil exports from the Kurdistan Region in Iraq have been
averaging 90,000-100,000 barrels per day...However, the Ministry
of Oil spokesman in Baghdad has made repeated claims that only
65,000 barrels per day are being exported," Michael Howard, a
spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government said in an
emailed statement.
"Not a single dollar has been received for exports in 2012,"
Howard added.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin)