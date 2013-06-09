* First Maliki visit to Kurds in more than two years
* Little expectation of breakthrough in talks
* Shi'ite premier facing Sunni protests, surge in violence
By Isabel Coles
ARBIL, Iraq, June 9 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki visited the Kurdistan region on Sunday for the first
time in more than two years, in an attempt to resolve a
long-running dispute over oil and land that has strained Iraq's
unity to the limit.
With the country's Shi'ite leadership facing fallout from
the Syrian conflict, which has invigorated Sunni insurgents in
Iraq and prompted warnings of civil war, better relations with
the Kurds could ease some of the pressure on Maliki.
But no breakthrough was expected on Sunday.
Maliki's last official trip to Kurdistan was in 2010, when
the "Arbil Agreement" was struck, allowing him to form a
power-sharing government among majority Shi'ite Muslims, Sunnis
and ethnic Kurds after months of wrangling.
That deal, like others since, was never fully implemented,
and Baghdad's central government and the country's autonomous
Kurdistan region have since been at odds over oil and disputed
territories along their internal boundary.
"Our expectations should not be too high," said the
Kurdistan Regional Government's chief of foreign affairs, Falah
Mustafa. "The ball is in the court of the federal government in
Baghdad."
Unless the current talks succeed where previous rounds have
failed, Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani said last week
the self-ruled enclave would be forced to seek a "new form of
relations" with Baghdad.
A cabinet meeting is due to be held in the Kurdish capital
Arbil on Sunday.
Oil is likely to be high on the agenda.
In recent years, the Kurds have signed contracts on their
own terms with the likes of Exxon Mobil, Total
and Chevron Corp, antagonising Baghdad, which insists it
alone is entitled to control exploration of Iraq's oil.
Kurdistan used to ship crude through a pipeline network
controlled by Baghdad, but exports via that channel dried up
last December due to a row over payments for oil companies
operating in the northern enclave.
The region says the constitution allows it to exploit the
reserves under its soil, and it is building the final leg of an
independent oil export pipeline that could allow to break its
reliance on a share of the federal budget.
"This meeting won't produce detailed solutions to the
outstanding issues, but for sure it opens the door for dialogue
and understanding based on goodwill," said cabinet secretary Ali
al-Alaq, who travelled to Arbil from Baghdad.
Land is another major sticking point. The Iraqi army and
Kurdish "peshmerga" troops have both deployed to an oil-rich
band of territory over which both claim jurisdiction.
Easing relations with the Kurds would help Maliki, who is
facing an intensified campaign by Sunni Islamist insurgents and
months of protests by Sunni leaders who accuse the Shi'ite
premier of marginalising them.
"The Kurds recognize that for months now, there has been an
emerging opportunity to get Maliki to cooperate," said Ramzy
Mardini at the Beirut-based Iraq Institute for Strategic
Studies.
"Maliki probably recognizes that it is necessary to
cooperate in the short term. The Sunni protests and the civil
war in Syria are causing him a great deal of discomfort about
his future prospects."
(Additional reporting by Suadad al-Salhy in Baghdad; Editing by
Patrick Markey and Matthew Tostevin)