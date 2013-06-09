* First Maliki visit to Kurds in more than two years
* Little expectation of breakthrough in talks
* Shi'ite premier facing Sunni protests, surge in violence
By Isabel Coles and Suadad al-Salhy
ARBIL/BAGHDAD, Iraq, June 9 Iraqi Prime Minister
Nuri al-Maliki visited the Kurdistan region on Sunday for the
first time in more than two years, in a symbolic step towards
resolving a long-running dispute over oil and land that has
strained Iraq's unity to the limit.
Better relations with the Kurds could take some pressure off
the country's Shi'ite leadership, which is facing a surge of
violence it blames on Sunni Islamist insurgents invigorated by
the civil war in neighbouring Syria.
The Shi'ite premier was met on the tarmac at Arbil airport
by Kurdistan President Masoud Barzani, who smiled and shook
hands with a man he has previously likened to a dictator.
Maliki's last official trip to Kurdistan was in 2010, when
the "Arbil Agreement" was struck, allowing him to form a
power-sharing government among majority Shi'ite Muslims, Sunnis
and ethnic Kurds after months of wrangling.
That deal, like others thereafter, was never fully
implemented, and the central government in Baghdad and the
autonomous Kurdish region have since been at odds over oil and
disputed territories along their internal boundary.
Sunday's rare visit produced little of substance on those
issues, but both sides said there was now a positive atmosphere
in which to hold more talks.
"Neither I nor President Barzani have a magic wand," said
Maliki at a joint news conference following a cabinet session
and a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders. "The important
thing is our shared desire to reach solutions."
Barzani warned last week that, unless the current talks
succeed, the self-ruled region would be forced to seek a "new
form of relations" with Baghdad.
Kurdistan has been an autonomous part of Iraq since 1991,
running its own administration and armed forces, but it relies
on the national government for a share of the budget financed by
the OPEC nation's oil revenues.
LIMITED EXPECTATIONS
In recent years, the Kurds have signed contracts on their
own terms with the likes of Exxon Mobil, Total
and Chevron Corp, antagonising Baghdad, which insists it
alone is entitled to control exploration of Iraq's oil.
Kurdistan used to ship crude through a pipeline network
controlled by Baghdad, but exports via that channel stopped last
December due to a row over payments for oil companies operating
in the northern enclave.
The region says the constitution allows it to exploit the
reserves under its soil, and is building the final stretch of an
independent oil export pipeline that could help it to break its
reliance on a share of the federal budget.
The United States opposes that project for fear it would
precipitate the break-up of Iraq.
In a statement, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad welcomed
Sunday's meeting as "another sign that Iraqi leaders are
committed to strengthening their state under the Iraqi
Constitution and isolating the terrorists and criminal groups
who seek to sow sectarian strife".
Land is another major sticking point between Baghdad and the
Kurds. The Iraqi army and Kurdish "peshmerga" troops last year
deployed to an oil-rich band of territory over which both claim
jurisdiction.
Easing relations with the Kurds would help Maliki, who is
facing an intensified campaign by Sunni Islamist insurgents and
months of protests by Sunni leaders who accuse the Shi'ite
premier of marginalising them.
"Maliki concedes when he feels vulnerable, not when he's
strong. The Kurds have recognised for some time now there has
been an emerging opportunity to get Maliki to cooperate," said
Ramzy Mardini at the Beirut-based Iraq Institute for Strategic
Studies.
"Since the local and regional threat is coming from the
Sunni side, the Kurds can move in and try to extract concessions
from Maliki in exchange for cooperation."
A suicide bomber killed at least seven people at a
checkpoint outside a Shi'ite district in Baghdad on Sunday.
