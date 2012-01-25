* Scouts for housing, office space; considers seismic tender
* France's Total may be next to follow Exxon into Kurdistan
* Acquisitions, relinquishment, consolidation expected
By Jon Hemming
ARBIL, Iraq, Jan 25 Exxon Mobil,
the first oil major to move into Iraqi Kurdistan, is quietly
mobilising in Arbil despite strenuous objections from the
central government.
Since the bold play came to light in November, the company
has kept silent - fueling speculation that it froze the deal and
bowed to Baghdad, which has long held that all foreign oil deals
signed with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are illegal.
But Kurdish officials insist that investment is going ahead
and movement on the ground supports their claims.
"They (Exxon) are definitely here and they are definitely
assessing living and working accommodation," said a Western
industry source in Arbil, at the heart of Iraq's northern
Kurdish region.
"There are around 10 individuals here at any one time
looking at what it takes to fully mobilise here - office space,
housing space, these types of things. No oil company comes in in
a day."
Exxon executives met the region's Natural Resources Minister
Ashti Hawrami last week, sources in Arbil said, and are
preparing to issue a tender for seismic work for some, if not
all, of the six exploration blocks acquired in October.
The move north sparked fury in Baghdad, which is threatening
to take action against Exxon - in charge of developing the
supergiant West Qurna-1 oil field in southern Iraq. Exxon has
been summoned to the oil ministry for final talks.
It is unclear whether the discussions would take place
before the U.S. major's fourth quarter results on Jan. 31 - when
it is also expected to go public with its Kurdistan investment.
In the meantime, however, it is business as usual -
production at West Qurna-1 has risen to about 390,000 barrels
per day and Exxon continues to lead a multi-billion dollar water
injection project that is crucial to boosting output in the
south.
CONSOLIDATION
Before signing the deal with Kurdistan, Exxon was sure to
have weighed any possible legal challenges.
"I'm sure Exxon has more lawyers than probably there are
Ministry of Oil officials in Baghdad," said the industry source.
Such calculations are likely to influence other oil majors
who may be considering moving into Kurdistan, and the lack of
concrete action from Baghdad as yet is sure to reinforce the
belief that it could prove a sound investment.
The KRG's Hawrami told Reuters this month the KRG was in
talks with other oil majors and he expected further agreements
to be signed in the next few months.
Lack of security, political instability, bureaucracy and the
relatively unattractive oil deals in the rest of Iraq are
driving international oil majors towards following Exxon's lead
and signing exploration and production contracts with Kurdistan.
After Exxon snapped up the last unclaimed Kurdish
territory, new arrivals will be looking to farm into existing
blocs. France's Total is keen to move into the north,
sources said, and a link up with Anglo-French explorer Perenco
in the Sindi-Amedi block along the Turkish border is one
scenario.
Total also has a minority stake in the Halfaya oil field in
southern Iraq.
Other names frequently mentioned are Eni and Lukoil
- that are also involved in the south of Iraq. Chevron
and Conoco Phillips, which have nothing at stake, may
also be interested, said the Western industry source.
A Lukoil spokesman dismissed the possibility of the Russian
company heading north. "Lukoil does not want to work in
Kurdistan," he said.
"Ashti Hawrami was very clever in the way he set up the oil
industry here, starting with small companies to get things off
the ground," said an Western oil executive who declined to be
named. "It was almost designed to lure in the oil majors, and
that is what we are seeing now."
With the KRG estimating it has 45 billion barrels of oil
reserves, oil executives continue to mill around the luxury
five-star Rotana hotel in the Kurdish capital Arbil.
While the calculation and hard-bargaining goes on behind the
blast walls of ministries and the smoked glass of swanky hotels,
the city of Arbil is showing all the signs of an oil boom town
in the making, a far cry from the dusty backwater before 2003.
Now the latest Porsches, Maseratis and Range Rovers jostle
with the albeit largely new pick-up trucks preferred by the
masses on the still pot-holed roads. Five-star hotels are
swiftly springing up and Kurdish shoppers buy designer brands at
swish shopping malls with an air of confidence in the future.