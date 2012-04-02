BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister
for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said most oil produced in the
country's autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan is being smuggled across
borders, mainly to Iran, instead of fulfilling its export
obligations.
His charges came after Iraqi Kurdistan on Sunday halted oil
exports - which were around 50,000 barrels per day - to protest
against the central government's failure to pay oil companies
there, the latest clash in its long-running oil dispute with
Baghdad.
"Most of the crude produced in the region is being smuggled
through borders and mainly to Iran," Shahristani told reporters.
"We have discussed with Iran and Turkey about controlling joint
borders to stop smuggling crude."
Kurdish oil exports are a fraction of the OPEC nation's
shipments, but the payment dispute feeds into a wider conflict
between Iraqi Arabs and Kurds over autonomy, oil and land that
risks upsetting Iraq's fragile sectarian and ethnic balance.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
