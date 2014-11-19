BAGHDAD Nov 19 The government of Iraq and the
semi-autonomous Kurdistan region have begun implementing a deal
under which Baghdad resumes funding Kurdish civil servant
salaries in return for a share of Kurdish oil exports, Iraq's
finance minister said on Wednesday.
The accord aims to reduce friction between Baghdad and
Kurdish authorities as they face a common threat from Islamic
State insurgents who have seized large parts of the north and
west of the country.
Under the agreement reached last week, Kurdish authorities
committed to pump 150,000 barrels per day of oil - around half
their overall shipments - to Iraqi government export tanks in
the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
Baghdad agreed to pay $500 million towards Kurdish salaries.
Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said that the Kurdish
Regional Government began pumping oil to State Oil Marketing
Organisation (SOMO) tanks at Ceyhan on Tuesday and the $500
million was transferred on Wednesday.
"This payment will be followed by other payments," Zebari,
who is a Kurd, told a news conference in Baghdad.
Baghdad cut the Kurds' share of the budget to punish them
for exporting oil without its consent. The region was plunged
into financial crisis, but has continued pumping oil through its
independent pipeline to Turkey, and exports recently increased
to around 300,000 bpd.
Iraqi leaders are under pressure to bury differences in
order to counter Islamic State militants who control substantial
parts of Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
In July, then-foreign minister Zebari said the Kurdish
political bloc withdrew from the national government in protest
against then-prime minister Nuri al-Maliki's accusation that
Kurds were harbouring Islamist insurgents in their capital.
The Kurds later rejoined the administration. But tensions
persist even after Maliki's replacement by Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi, also a Shi'ite Muslim but seen as more moderate and
capable of cooperating with Sunni Muslims and Kurds.
There are about 5 million Kurds in majority Arab Iraq, which
has a population of more than 30 million. Most live in the
north, where they run their own affairs, but remain reliant on
Baghdad for a share of the national budget.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)