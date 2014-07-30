ISTANBUL, July 30 The Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) said on Wednesday it had sent a letter to a
U.S. court in Texas over a seized cargo of Kurdish crude oil to
counter claims from Iraq's central government in Baghdad which
maintains the oil was illegally exported.
In the letter, the KRG asserts that Baghdad has failed to
fulfil its obligations in Kurdistan, boosting the region's need
to export oil as it contends with the influx of more than one
million refugees in recent months due to violence sparked by
Islamic State insurgents.
"The federal government cannot win, because our crude is
legally produced, shipped, exported, and sold in accordance with
the rights of the Kurdistan Region as set forth in the Iraqi
constitution," KRG Natural Resources Minister Ashti Hawrami said
in a statement on the KRG's web site.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jason Neely)