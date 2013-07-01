* Baghdad, United States oppose pipeline
* Will reduce Kurds' reliance on Baghdad
* Completion expected in Sept
* Poses threat to ties with Turkey -Baghdad official
* Dispute over revenue sharing
By Isabel Coles and Ahmed Rasheed
BATILE, Iraq/BAGHDAD, July 1 Sparks fly as
workmen weld together a pipeline set to carry crude from the
self-ruled Kurdistan region of Iraq to Turkey, defying the
central government and shifting the energy balance of power in
the region.
Some 600 km away, Iraqi officials in Baghdad's heavily
fortified oil ministry are threatening dire consequences if the
pipeline is completed, but appear powerless to prevent the Kurds
exporting oil without their consent.
Turkey's courtship of the Kurds has strained relations with
Baghdad, which says the pipeline would set a precedent for other
provinces to pursue independent oil policies, potentially
leading to the break-up of Iraq.
"They tell us to finish it as soon as possible because they
don't want the Iraqi government to do something... (but) it
cannot do anything," said an engineer at the site in the
northern Kurdish province of Duhok. "This is very important for
Kurdistan because it will benefit the economy."
At an estimated cost of $200 million, the 281-kilometre
(174-mile) pipeline will reduce the autonomous region's reliance
on Baghdad.
For the Turks, it will open up a new energy corridor and
allow them to scale back their dependence on Russia and Iran for
oil and gas.
Neither side has been deterred by the United States, which
has urged both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and
Turkey to abandon the project.
"The export of oil and gas is not a monopoly of any single
entity to be decided in Baghdad," KRG Natural Resources Minister
Ashti Hawrami said in a speech in London last month. "Indeed, it
is our duty as Iraqis under the federal constitution to pursue
export routes for oil and gas to secure our future."
'LAST-MINUTE DECISION'
A trench dug through fields parched by summer heat marks the
future course of the pipeline, which was initially designed to
supply gas but later converted for oil and re-routed toward
Fishkhabour, a strategic point where the borders of Iraq, Turkey
and Syria converge.
It is a highly sensitive region in the eye of three
overlapping storms: civil war in Syria, the contested frontier
between Arab Iraq and Kurdistan, and a three-decade-long
conflict involving with Kurdish rebels in southeastern Turkey.
Workmen now laying the final stretch of the pipeline are on
track to finish in September, with initial flows of 200,000
barrels per day (bpd) expected.
Once it reaches Fishkhabour, now just 10 km away, it remains
to be seen whether the pipe will be tied into the existing line
running from Kirkuk to the Turkish port of Ceyhan at a metering
station controlled by Baghdad, or beyond there, either before
the Turkish border or after it.
"I think it will be a last-minute decision," said a
Kurdistan-based industry source on condition of anonymity.
As much as 200,000 bpd of crude from Kurdistan used to flow
to world markets through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, but those
exports dried up last year in a row over payments for oil
companies operating in the northern enclave.
In recent years, the Kurds have signed their own contracts
with the likes of Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corp and
Total antagonising Baghdad, which claims sole
authority to manage the exploration and exports of Iraqi oil.
The two sides recently began a new round of negotiations to
resolve their differences, which are rooted in a fundamental
disagreement about the degree to which power should be
centralised in Baghdad.
"I believe if this (pipeline) system is up and running it
will help expedite a compromise," said another industry source
in Kurdistan on condition of anonymity. "At any rate, this will
not stop the pipeline between the KRG and Turkey".
'MADE IN TURKEY'
Under a hot sun, three teams work in parallel, digging the
way forward, welding and bending the pipeline into shape.
Workers dressed in blue overalls, many of them Iranian,
pause to rest in the only refuge from the sun's scorching rays,
inside the pipeline, which has the words "Made in Turkey"
stamped on the outside.
"It is difficult work," said a labourer from the Iranian
city of Isfahan, sweat sticking his hair to his forehead. "We
came here because there is no money in Iran because of the
sanctions".
Tehran, under international sanctions that have slashed its
oil exports to their lowest level in decades, shares Baghdad's
animosity towards Turkey and also objects to the pipeline, which
would help compensate for missing Iranian crude in the market.
"If Ankara gives the green light for KRG oil to flow through
the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, then all options are open for the
central government, including severing ties with Turkey and
taking this issue to the international community," an Iraqi
government official close to the oil industry said.
Undeterred, the Kurds are already planning a second pipeline
with a higher capacity of 500,000 bpd, a publication overseen by
the KRG's department of foreign relations shows.
Kurdish officials say the Iraqi constitution entitles them
to exploit their reserves and this year passed a law codifying
their right to export unilaterally if Baghdad fails to pay oil
companies' dues within a given period.
Hundreds of trucks already transport oil across the border
to Turkey, circumventing the federal pipeline system and riling
Baghdad, which has threatened to sue Genel Energy, the
first company to export directly from Kurdistan.
As yet they have taken no action and volumes have risen to
around 70,000 bpd, industry sources say.
The Kurdish region aims to raise exports to one million bpd
by the end of 2015, and to two million by the end of the decade.
"In Iraq you have to force certain issues and then you let
the politics follow," said a KRG official familiar with oil and
gas issues. "Now the conversation is changing to: what happens
to the money?"
In the past, Baghdad received the proceeds from Iraqi oil
exports and passed on 17 percent of the country's revenues to
Arbil, where Kurdish officials have long complained that they
end up getting closer to 10 percent.
Instead, Kurdistan wants to collect the revenue, take its
share, and hand the remaining 83 percent over to the central
government. Baghdad rejects this and a Turkish proposal under
which it would disburse the revenues.
An Iraqi oil official said the central government could be
reconciled to the pipeline, as long as it manages the exports
and revenues: "The Kurds' message to Baghdad is very clear: pay
us, or the Turks will."
(Writing by Isabel Coles; editing by Jason Neely)