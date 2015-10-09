(Adds situation in other cities)
ERBIL, Iraq Oct 9 Protesters torched an office
of the main political party in Iraq's Kurdish north on Friday
after at least one demonstrator was killed in the worst unrest
the region has seen for several years.
Five other people were wounded in the city of Qaladize
following a week of strikes and demonstrations in Kurdistan that
threaten to destabilise the autonomous region while it is at war
with Islamic State militants.
In other towns and cities across the region, political
parties tightened security around their offices to avert attacks
from rivals.
The protests grew out of public anger at an economic crisis
that has left many Kurds struggling to get by, but have become
wound up in a power struggle between the region's political
parties.
Friday's demonstration turned violent when protesters
changed their planned course and headed towards the headquarters
of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Qaladize throwing
stones, officials said.
In the ensuing confrontation, a young man was shot dead.
"The firing came from the KDP," said Hawsar Wshyar Mohammed
Amin, a member of the Sulaimaniyah provincial council from
former opposition party Gorran.
But Hamid Qaladizei, a member of the KDP branch in the city,
denied the bullets had been fired from there, and said it was
not to blame for the man's death.
"We acted very responsibly," Qaladizei said. "There are
people behind these protesters who are provoking them. The
number of police is insufficient to protect us and control the
situation."
The KDP, Gorran and three of the region's other parties have
been wrangling over the terms of an extension for Massoud
Barzani's presidency since it expired on Aug. 20.
The stalemate has polarised Kurdish politics and compounded
an economic crisis that began in early 2014 when Baghdad slashed
funds to the region. A drop in oil prices that has pushed the
region to the verge of bankruptcy.
In a statement late on Friday, Barzani called for calm and
said those responsible for the disturbances in Qaladize would be
held accountable.
The last serious bout of unrest in the region was in 2011,
when Kurds protested against corruption and nepotism, inspired
by popular uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Richard Balmforth and
Andrew Heavens)