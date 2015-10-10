(Adds dropped word in headline)
ERBIL, Iraq Oct 10 Protesters attacked several
offices of the main political party in Iraq's Kurdish north on
Saturday in a third day of violent unrest that threatens to
destabilise the region at a time of war with Islamic State
militants.
The demonstrations that began on Oct. 1 initially targeted
the autonomous region's government, which many Kurds blame for
an economic crisis that has left them struggling to pay the
bills.
But the anger took a partisan turn on Friday when protesters
in the city of Qaladize torched an office of the Kurdistan
Democratic Party (KDP) after at least one demonstrator was
killed.
The region's president, Massoud Barzani, called for calm but
young men blocked a main road in the town of Said Sadiq on
Saturday and pelted a KDP building with stones, said Farouq Abd
al-Karim, a local party member who was present.
Live footage from Said Sadiq broadcast on Kurdish channel
NRT showed riot police holding back protesters, some of whom
wielded slingshots. Shops were shuttered and a tyre burned in
the street.
There were also protests in the city of Sulaimaniyah and the
town of Kalar, where demonstrators threw stones at a KDP office.
The pattern of unrest reflects long-running political
divisions in the autonomous region of three provinces that have
been exacerbated by a power struggle over the presidency of
Barzani, who is also head of the KDP.
Sulaimaniyah province, where the protests are taking place
is dominated by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party and
former opposition movement Gorran, which are seeking to weaken
the KDP's grip on power.
In Erbil and Duhok provinces, where the KDP is strong,
security was tightened around offices of the PUK and Gorran to
avert any retaliatory attacks.
The KDP, Gorran, PUK and two of the region's other parties
have been wrangling over the terms of an extension of Barzani's
tenure since it expired on Aug. 20.
The stalemate has polarized Kurdish politics and compounded
an economic crisis that began in early 2014 when Baghdad slashed
funds to the region. A drop in oil prices has pushed the region
further towards bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Helen Popper)