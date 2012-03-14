(Adds background)
BAGHDAD, March 14 Iraq has reached a $500
million agreement with Kuwait to resolve a standoff over Gulf
War-era debts that had prevented Iraqi Airways from flying to
destinations in the West, an aide to Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki said on Wednesday.
Under the deal, Iraq will pay Kuwait $300 million in cash
and will invest another $200 million in a joint Iraqi-Kuwaiti
airline venture, Maliki's media adviser Ali al-Moussawi told
Reuters by telephone from Kuwait where Maliki was on a visit.
In return, Kuwait would lift legal actions against Iraqi
Airways, he said. In 2010 Kuwait's lawyers tried to seize an
Iraqi Airways plane on its first flight to London more than 20
years.
The issue of Iraqi Airways debts is one part of a
long-running dispute between Iraq and Kuwait over billions of
dollars of reparations dating back to Iraqi leader Saddam
Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in 1990-91.
Saddam's forces seized aircraft and parts during their
occupation of Kuwait, before they were driven out in the
U.S.-led Gulf War.
Iraqi Airways has regular flights to Beirut, Dubai, Tehran
and Amman, but legal cases have made it difficult to start
flights to European cities without risking its planes being
confiscated.
Iraq is keen to resolve some of its disputes with Kuwait
ahead of a March 27-29 Arab League summit in Baghdad, the first
to be held there since before the 1990 invasion.
(Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing
by David Holmes)