BAGHDAD Feb 27 After a freeze that lasted more
than two decades, Iraq's state airline on Wednesday launched its
first flight to Kuwait since former Iraqi dictator Saddam
Hussein's invaded the neighbouring nation in 1990.
Iraq's foreign and transport ministers travelled on the
symbolic Iraqi Airways flight, hailed by officials as a sign of
improving relations between the oil-producing neighbours, and
they were greeted by Kuwaiti officials upon landing.
The Iraqi transport ministry said there would now be regular
flights between the countries.
"Today was the first flight between Iraq and Kuwait after a
stoppage that lasted more than 22 years," the ministry's media
advisor Karim al-Nuri said.
"This visit shows that Iraq has started to be open,
especially with the state of Kuwait ... I believe that relations
are heading in a positive direction."
The invasion of Kuwait led to the first Gulf War in which a
U.S.-led coalition intervened to force Iraq out.
Diplomatic ties between the Middle East neighbours were
bolstered last year after they came to a settlement over Gulf
War-era debts, and by a series of bilateral visits involving
Kuwait's ruler and Iraq's prime minister.
In December, Kuwait's state-run airline dropped legal cases
against Iraqi Airways in return for compensation of $500
million.
Although one small private carrier offers direct flights
between the two countries, major airlines route through cities
such as Dubai even though the nations' capitals lie just 560 km
(346 miles) apart. Kuwait's state-run carrier has yet to restart
flights to Iraq.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami; Editing by Pravin Char)