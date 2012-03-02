March 2 Iraq has started a probe into
possible bribery charges linked to Australian construction
contractor Leighton Holdings, and has not yet found
evidence of wrongdoing by Iraqi officials, the oil ministry's
inspector general said on Friday.
"We are conducting an investigation into allegations of
violations in Leighton's contracts in the south. Until now we
have not received any signs of involvement of Iraqi officials in
corruption," Hilal Ismael told Reuters.
Australian police launched an investigation last month after
Leighton alerted the Australian Federal Police to possible
bribery by a subsidiary bidding for work to expand Iraq's oil
export facilities.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Peter Graff and Dan
Lalor)