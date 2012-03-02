(Adds details, quotes, South Oil Co official)
March 2 Iraq has started a probe into
bribery allegations linked to Australian construction contractor
Leighton Holdings Ltd, but has not yet found evidence
of wrongdoing by Iraqi officials, the oil ministry's inspector
general said on Friday.
"We are conducting an investigation into allegations of
violations in Leighton's contracts in the south. Until now we
have not received any signs of involvement of Iraqi officials in
corruption," Hilal Ismael told Reuters.
Australian police launched an investigation last month after
Leighton alerted the Australian Federal Police to possible
bribery by a subsidiary bidding for work to expand Iraq's oil
export facilities.
Iraq has plans to rapidly expand oil production and exports,
but needs a massive overhaul of infrastructure wrecked by
decades of sanctions and war. Leighton was awarded two contracts
valued at around $1.25 billion to expand Iraq's export outlets
by installing moorings and pipelines in the Gulf.
A first Single Point Mooring (SPM) built by Leighton was
planned to come on line by the start of 2012, but bad weather
and technical issues have delayed the start of work at the
offshore terminal.
Ismael said the investigation conducted by his office was at
the preliminary stage and full cooperation had been promised by
Leighton to uncover any violations. The inspector-general's
office is checking Leighton's contracts, he said.
"We're working closely with Australia's Leighton to reveal
any violations that infringe contracts signed with the company.
Leighton is showing full cooperation and pledged to give all
information to the inspector-general's office," Ismael added.
An official at Iraq's state-run South Oil Co (SOC) said
initial investigations into Leighton's contracts showed no
evidence of bribery, but could reveal tax evasion.
"Initial signs say we have tax evasions with Leighton
contracts and no bribery acts were found," an SOC official close
to the investigations told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Peter Graff and David
Holmes)