* Maliki plans to recruit, arm, pay anyone fighting al Qaeda
* Sunni "Sahwa" militias were sidelined after US troops left
* Al Qaeda resurgence fed by Sunni discontent, war in Syria
By Suadad al-Salhy and Alistair Lyon
BAGHDAD, Jan 13 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki, in a striking change of course, is embracing the
Sunni Muslim tribal fighters whose role in combating al Qaeda he
had allowed to wither after U.S. troops left two years ago.
Al Qaeda-linked militants, feeding off widespread Sunni
resentment at perceived mistreatment by his Shi'ite-led
government, swept into the cities of Falluja and Ramadi two
weeks ago in an embarrassing setback to Maliki.
His chances of a third term after a parliamentary election
in April hang partly on his ability to project an image as a
strong national figure who can impose security and stability.
Maliki has used al Qaeda's resurgence to muster foreign
support for his government, which has otherwise disappointed the
United States and allies by moving close to Iran and its failure
to forge consensus with the once-dominant Sunni minority.
International engagement was evident on Monday with a visit
to Baghdad by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
"We are happy that the whole world stood by us in an
unprecedented way," the 63-year-old Maliki, who has been in
office since 2006, told Reuters on Sunday.
But as security unravels in Falluja, Ramadi and other parts
of Sunni-dominated Anbar province, Maliki appears to have heeded
U.S. and other voices urging him to do more to enlist Sunni
tribal support against al Qaeda and its allies.
He is turning the money taps back on to try to quench an
insurgency by al Qaeda's latest incarnation in Iraq and Syria,
the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), whose rise has
helped drive violence back to the worst level in five years.
The Sahwa (Awakening) militias that joined forces with U.S.
troops to combat, if not defeat, al Qaeda in 2006-07 when
Sunni-Shi'ite violence was at its peak can once again expect
full support and recognition from the state, Maliki says.
"Those people contribute to achieving security and the
government has to take care of them," he said, briskly fielding
questions at an ornate, flag-decked reception room in his
three-storey palace in Baghdad's heavily guarded "Green Zone".
Any tribesmen fighting alongside the Iraqi army against al
Qaeda would be considered part of Sahwa.
"They will get regular salaries and will be recognised by
the government as security personnel and will get all the
benefits of the security forces members," he said.
NO ASSAULT ON FALLUJA
Maliki said there would be "no limit" to recruiting, arming
and equipping Sahwa fighters, whose monthly wages were more than
doubled a few months ago to 500,000 dinars ($430).
Money was not a problem, said the prime minister, since all
such expenses would be met outside the state budget.
"Because security is the priority in such circumstances, the
cabinet last week approved keeping security (costs), including
weapons, salaries and other equipment out of the budget."
Iraqi troops and armed tribesmen regained control of Ramadi,
Anbar's provincial capital last week. The army is surrounding
Falluja, but Maliki ruled out any frontal attack on a city which
endured two devastating U.S. assaults in 2004.
"We want to end the presence of those militants without any
bloodshed because the people of Falluja have suffered a lot," he
said, insisting the people of the city must expel al Qaeda.
"There is a good response from Falluja's sons and tribes,"
he said. "We do not care how long this takes."
Whether Maliki can or will address the underlying grievances
of the Sunni minority, which lost power when Saddam Hussein and
his Baath party were toppled by U.S.-led forces in 2003, and
give it a real say in Iraq's affairs remains doubtful. Sunni
Arabs account for up to 30 percent of the population.
Relentless bombings aimed at the security forces, Shi'ite
civilians, pro-government Sunni fighters and others had
complicated reform efforts even before the Falluja crisis.
For now an anti-terrorism law and "de-Baathification"
provisions seen by Sunnis as discriminatory seem likely to stay
on the statute books at least until the April 30 election.
Meantime, Maliki envisages a military campaign against ISIL
in Anbar and beyond, drawing strength from newly supplied U.S.
Hellfire missiles, intelligence and satellite imagery, as well
as recently delivered Russian attack helicopters.
He said Iraq would eventually require combat fighters and
long-range missiles to defend its sovereignty, but the immediate
need was for light and heavy infantry weapons to fight al Qaeda.
CLEAN-UP CAMPAIGN
"This is not a battle of armies, it's a guerrilla battle,
street fighting," Maliki said, adding that troops and tribesmen
needed anti-aircraft guns to use as infantry weapons against
foes amply supplied with arms smuggled from distant Libya.
The Iraqi leader said the Anbar campaign would be followed
by a "clean-up" against al Qaeda in Mosul, Salahaddin and Diyala
provinces. "We started in Anbar and won't stop until we finish
off the last cell in this sinister organisation," he declared.
ISIL is also on the frontline of the civil war in Syria,
where it is battling President Bashar al-Assad's troops as well
as rival rebel groups incensed by its ruthless behaviour.
Maliki said internal fighting between ISIL and the Nusra
Front, another al Qaeda-linked group in Syria, was weakening
both organisations and reducing pressure on Iraq.
He asserted that most weapons used by militants in Iraq were
coming from Syria - although fighters and arms move both ways
across the porous 605-km (378-mile) border, including some Iraqi
Shi'ite militiamen who are fighting on Assad's side.
Maliki said Iraq was neutral in the Syrian conflict and
frowned on any meddling by foreign fighters or outside powers.
"We believe that aligning with any of the parties in the
crisis is very risky. We absolutely refuse to be involved in the
crisis in any way. No weapons, no supplies and no fighters."
Maliki, whose government has been accused by Washington of
allowing Iranian flights to deliver weapons to Assad's forces
across Iraqi airspace, said only negotiations could end the war.
"We support Geneva 2," he said, referring to next week's
planned peace talks in Switzerland. But he made clear the
conference, tasked with arranging an agreed political transition
in Syria, had no right to force the Syrian leader to step down.
"His future will be decided by his people and the ballot
box," said Maliki, who spent years in exile in Syria and Iran as
an underground leader of the Shi'ite Islamist Dawa party.
Syria has become a pawn in a fierce regional power struggle
between Shi'ite Iran and Sunni heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which
was aghast when the U.S. occupation after Saddam's fall brought
about the elections that empowered Iraq's Shi'ite majority.
Maliki criticised Saudi Arabia, which supports rebel groups
in Syria, noting Riyadh itself had suffered al Qaeda attacks.
"We tell the Saudis absolutely frankly: 'Do not support in
other countries what you are fighting in your own'."
($1 = 1165.2750 Iraqi dinars)
(Writing by Alistair Lyon; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)