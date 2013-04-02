By Ahmed Rasheed
| BAGHDAD, April 2
BAGHDAD, April 2 Men armed with pistols, knives
and steel pipes stormed into three Baghdad newspaper offices,
beating employees and smashing computers after publication of an
article about a Shi'ite Muslim cleric, police and editors said
on Tuesday.
Monday's attacks illustrated the stubborn influence of
hardline Islamist militias in Iraq, where Sunni and Shi'ite
insurgents often imposed their own fundamentalist vision on the
streets during the height of sectarian war a few years ago.
"A group of men armed with steel pipes and knives attacked
three newspaper offices in Baghdad. Some of the employees were
wounded and we have arrested two of the assailants," a police
source said.
Yasir Tallas, an editor at Addustour, told Reuters that
around 50 men in civilian clothes broke through the doors of the
newspaper and smashed computers, furniture and printers.
"A group of men attacked us and set ablaze to the paper's
archives. They threatened to kill us if the paper publishes any
insults to those they are loyal to. This group is well known to
the government," Tallas said, without mentioning names.
Addustour published a front-page editorial on Tuesday
showing photos of damage to its offices and said the attack
followed an article on plans by a Shi'ite cleric to hold a mass
prayer in the holy city of Kerbala.
An editor working for another of the targeted newspapers
said a group of men armed with pistols and blades attacked its
offices in northern Baghdad, accusing journalists of having
insulted their cleric.
"We were shocked after seeing men carrying pistols and
blades breaking into the paper offices, beating and cursing
employees for what they said were insults," the editor said on
condition of anonymity, fearing reprisal.
Calls to the Shi'ite cleric's office seeking comment about
the attacks on the newspaper premises were not returned. Police
said they were still investigating who was behind the attack on
the newspapers.
VIOLENCE RESURGING
Islamist militant violence, especially suicide bombings, has
resurged in Iraq during a political crisis where a power-sharing
coalition among Shi'ite, Sunni and ethnic Kurdish blocs has all
but broken down since U.S. troops left more than a year ago.
Iraq's media landscape has loosened dramatically since the
days of dictator Saddam Hussein, when state-controlled media
churned out endless propaganda. Now Iraqis have a choice of 200
print outlets, 60 radio stations and 30 TV channels in Arabic
and also in the Turkman, Syriac and Kurdish languages.
But while press freedom has improved, many media outlets
remain dominated by religious or political party patrons who use
them for their own ends. The government has also occasionally
threatened to close media outlets it regards as offensive.
The Iraqi media are still frequently targeted for their
work. Five Iraqi journalists were killed in 2012, according to
the International Federation of Journalists.
The Iraqi journalists' union has accused political parties
of trying to intimidate its members and undermine freedom of the
press by imposing a "language of the jungle".
"Assaults against media organisations or journalists are
unacceptable under any circumstances," Martin Kobler, the
special representative of the United Nations secretary-general
for Iraq, said in a statement.
Iraq is a generally less conservative Muslim society than
neighbours like Saudi Arabia and Iran thanks to a mix of
Shi'ites, Sunnis, ethnic Kurds and Christians. But Islamist
parties have risen to the fore since the 2003 fall of Saddam in
a U.S.-led invasion.
Many Iraqis fear the rise of Islamic parties will encourage
hardline Islamists to exert more influence over other aspects of
Iraqi life and thereby tear at the delicate communal fabric.
